What to Know Thursday, Dec. 26

10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

$20 adult, $16 kids, seniors, and military members

The Tournament of Roses isn't just about what happens on New Year's Day, as any fan can guess.

There are several major events happening as the year winds down, from horsey spotlights to spectaculars that spotlight the parade's bands.

And at the start of that last week, before Pasadena is fully brimming with visitors and floats and royalty and celebrities and a thousand different rosy sights to see?

There's an opportunity for people to look inside Rose Bowl Stadium, a behind-the-scenes walk-around that provides plenty of history about the hallowed Crown City landmark.

Of course, there are ways to jump into this background-rich to-do throughout the year, but on Thursday, Dec. 26 a pair of special Holiday Tours are hut-hut-ing at 1001 Rose Bowl Drive.

The tours will not only include tales of football greats, but of the other historic happenings that the stadium has housed, from the Olympics to major soccer showdowns.

Getting a peek at the 1922 locker room? Yep, you'll get a look at what's described as the stadium's "original" locker room, a rare chance for any fan.

For sure, many out-of-towners who are calling upon Pasadena for the Tournament will jump into a tour on Dec. 26, if they've arrived a few days early, but bet there'll also be locals who've long longed to know more about one of Southern California's most epic sporting spots.

Have the day off after Christmas? Hut hut for ticket prices, times, and more.