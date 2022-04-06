Help Sought to Find 4-Year-Old Boy Taken by Mother in Willowbrook

Authorities Wednesday sought the public's help to locate a 4-year-old boy they say was taken by his mother during a supervised visit in the Willowbrook area.

Ethan Rodriguez was allegedly taken by his mother Cristina Rodriguez, 27, in the area of East 124th Street and South Mona Boulevard, near Ralph J. Bunche Middle School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff''s Department.

Ethan is Hispanic, 2-feet-6 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweater and green pants.

Cristina Rodriguez is Hispanic, 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighs 103 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants, and "is a transient known to live in the area"' according to the LASD.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the boy or his mother's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.