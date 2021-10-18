Help Sought to ID Bicyclist Hit by Car in Torrance

LA County health officials on Monday sought the public's help to identify a bicyclist who was hit by a car in Torrance on Thursday.

Officials are seeking help to identify a man seen in this photo. They need help identifying him because he had no documentation on him.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

He was hit at 9 a.m. by a car at 223rd Street and Vermont Avenue in Torrance. He was brought to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance.

He was described as possibly Asian, between 50 and 60 years old with brown eyes. He has salt and pepper-colored short hair and may be balding in the front. He's about 5 foot 3 and weighs about 150 pounds.

He has no tattoos, is petite, but muscular.

His bicycle was spray-painted different colors. He had one key with him and a watch, socks and shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the hospital at (424) 306-6310.