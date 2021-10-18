Help Sought to ID Bicyclist Hit by Car in Torrance

LA County health officials on Monday sought the public's help to identify a bicyclist who was hit by a car in Torrance on Thursday.
Officials are seeking help to identify a man seen in this photo. They need help identifying him because he had no documentation on him.
He was hit at 9 a.m. by a car at 223rd Street and Vermont Avenue in Torrance. He was brought to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance.
He was described as possibly Asian, between 50 and 60 years old with brown eyes. He has salt and pepper-colored short hair and may be balding in the front. He's about 5 foot 3 and weighs about 150 pounds.
He has no tattoos, is petite, but muscular.
His bicycle was spray-painted different colors. He had one key with him and a watch, socks and shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the hospital at (424) 306-6310.