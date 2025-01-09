Here's a list of all the wildfire evacuation shelters available in LA County

Multiple neighborhoods in Los Angeles have been placed under mandatory evacuation as wildfires rapidly expand across the city.

The fires have so far destroyed an estimated 1,000 structures and left multiple people injured, according to LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.

Evacuation efforts have been repeatedly complicated by snarled traffic situations as masses attempt to flee on limited highway space and narrow roads. See a list of road closures here.

Here's a list of all the available wildfire shelters for people and animals in Los Angeles:

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

List of shelters:

Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles

Pasadena Civic Auditorium: 300 E. Green St, Pasadena

El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills

Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima

Sepulveda Recreation Center: Address: 8825 Kester Avenue, Panorama City

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control, there are multiple shelters across the city currently accepting small and large animals. Please check space availability here.

Animal shelters:

Agoura Animal Care Center: 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills

Baldwin Park Animal Care Center: 4275 Elton St, Baldwin Park

Carson Animal Care Center: 216 W Victoria St, Gardena

Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic

Downey Animal Care Center: 11258 Garfield Ave, Downey

El Camino High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills

Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster

Palmdale Animal Care Center: 38550 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale

Large animal shelters: