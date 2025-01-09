Here's a list of all the wildfire evacuation shelters available in LA County

Multiple neighborhoods in Los Angeles have been placed under mandatory evacuation as wildfires rapidly expand across the city.
The fires have so far destroyed an estimated 1,000 structures and left multiple people injured, according to LA County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone.
Evacuation efforts have been repeatedly complicated by snarled traffic situations as masses attempt to flee on limited highway space and narrow roads. See a list of road closures here.
Here's a list of all the available wildfire shelters for people and animals in Los Angeles:
List of shelters:
- Westwood Recreation Center: 1350 S. Sepulveda, Los Angeles
- Pasadena Civic Auditorium: 300 E. Green St, Pasadena
- El Camino Real Charter High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd., Woodland Hills
- Ritchie Valens Recreation Center: 10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd, Pacoima
- Sepulveda Recreation Center: Address: 8825 Kester Avenue, Panorama City
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care & Control, there are multiple shelters across the city currently accepting small and large animals. Please check space availability here.
Animal shelters:
- Agoura Animal Care Center: 29525 Agoura Rd, Agoura Hills
- Baldwin Park Animal Care Center: 4275 Elton St, Baldwin Park
- Carson Animal Care Center: 216 W Victoria St, Gardena
- Castaic Animal Care Center: 31044 Charlie Canyon, Castaic
- Downey Animal Care Center: 11258 Garfield Ave, Downey
- El Camino High School: 5440 Valley Circle Blvd, Woodland Hills
- Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster
- Palmdale Animal Care Center: 38550 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale
Large animal shelters:
- Lancaster Animal Care Center: 5210 W Ave I, Lancaster
- Industry Hills Expo: 16200 Temple Ave, City of Industry
- Pomona Fairplex (horses only): 1101 W Mckinley Ave, Pomona