Deputy Shot in San Bernardino County, Suspect in Custody

A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday and a suspect is under arrest, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy was hospitalized in unknown condition following the shooting in Hesperia, the department said on Twitter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Hesperia deputy has been shot near Bear Valley Rd and Jacaranda Ave, he has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. Suspect is in custody. Avoid the area due to police activity. PIO enroute to the scene, more information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/DDsQ31OaTD — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) March 23, 2021

A suspect is in custody, the department said. No other details were immediately provided.

The public was urged to avoid the area as the investigation continued.

The shooting occurred in a commercial area of the city of about 95,000 residents on the southern edge of the Mojave Desert.