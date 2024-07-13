Hidden camera found in bush of Arcadia home; What police say you can do to minimize chance of burglary

Police in Arcadia are warning the public to stay vigilant after a camera was found hidden in the bush of a home.

The Arcadia Police Department responded July 6 to a home on the 1600 block of Oakwood Avenue following a report of a suspicious device in the front yard of a home. There, officers learned from the homeowner that they found a camera and equipment in the bushes of their home.

“The camera was positioned in a manner that it was capturing other homes in the area,” the police department said in a statement.

Upon closer examination, officers noted that the camera had no internal storage. A mobile hot spot was connected to it, however, leading officers to conclude that the camera was sending recordings on a cloud-based application.

“Camouflaged cameras are a tactic being used in residential burglaries,” Arcadia police said. “Suspects will place hidden cameras in areas where it allows them to gather information about neighborhoods and particular homeowners’ daily routines.”

The unnerving discovery in Arcadia follows similar incidents in Alhambra, Santa Barbara and Garden Grove.

Police say residents can minimize the risk of burglary by practicing the following: