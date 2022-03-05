LAPD

Hit-and-Run Victim Receives a Heartless Response After Asking Driver If He's Leaving

Police are asking for help in finding a man who backed over a 61-year-old woman who was walking her dog in downtown Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A car reverses toward a woman crossing the street in downtown Los Angeles.
LAPD

Police are asking for help to find a hit-and-run driver who backed into a 61-year-old woman and left her injured on a downtown Los Angeles street.

The woman was hospitalized after the crash at about 3 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Fourth Street. She was walking her dog, a brown long-haired Chihuahua-terrier mix named ''Little Man,'' when she was struck.

Security camera video released Friday by the LAPD shows the car traveling in reverse for more than half a city block and striking the victim, knocking her to the ground. Little Man the dog can be see running off with its leash still attached.

The driver stopped, got out, pulled the woman from under the car and got back inside the four-door sedan. 

“Prior to getting back into his vehicle, the driver was asked… if he was leaving, and his response was, ‘I sure am,’” the LAPD said in a statement. “The driver fled the scene without rendering aid and identifying himself.”

Detailed descriptions of the driver and car were not immediately available. 

The woman was taken to a hospital with severe injuries that required surgery. Little Man the long-haired Chihuahua ran away after the crash and had not been found Friday. 

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call Det. Juan Campos with Central Traffic Detectives at 213-833-3713. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477.

LAPDDowntown LAhit-and-run
