Hit-and-Run Drivers Kills Pedestrian in Long Beach

A driver crashed and killed a pedestrian in Long Beach before fleeing the scene.

A hit-and-run traffic crash in Long Beach caused the death of a man Friday afternoon. 

Patrol officers received calls of a crash at 45th Street and Atlantic Avenue. When they arrived they found that a driver had hit a man and two other parked cars. The driver hit the pedestrian, jamming him between two vehicles.

As the driver tried to driver away from the crash scene he ended up crashing into another vehicle. He managed to get away before the police arrived.

The Long Beach Fire Department transported the pedestrian to the hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

The description of the vehicle is 2011 Ford F-150. Police confirm that the driver was traveling at a high-speed when the crash took place.

After a brief search police found the driver near 56th Street and Rose Avenue where they arrested him. Police believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol when the crash took place.

The driver has been identified as 42-year-old Jose Trujillo, a Long Beach resident. Trujillo was arrested for murder, driving under the influence and hit-and-run. His bail has been set at $2,000,000.

The identity of the pedestrian remains unknown.

Anyone with information on this collision can contact Detective Kelsey Myers of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355. Anyone who wants to report something anonymously can do so by calling 1-800-222-8477.

