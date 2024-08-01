Home invasion burglary investigation in Sherman Oaks

A home invasion burglary is under investigation in the Sherman Oaks area after a group went into a home while someone was inside.

Police responded to the call at around 2 a.m. from a resident saying that the suspected burglars had just left their home.

According to the resident, three people got in through a window and were seen inside. The suspected burglars allegedly broke in without knowing someone was home.

They got away before the police arrived.

It was not clear what was taken from the home. No injuries were reported.