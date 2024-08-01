Sherman Oaks

Home invasion burglary investigation in Sherman Oaks

It was not clear what was taken from the home.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A home invasion burglary is under investigation in the Sherman Oaks area after a group went into a home while someone was inside. 

Police responded to the call at around 2 a.m. from a resident saying that the suspected burglars had just left their home.       

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to the resident, three people got in through a window and were seen inside. The suspected burglars allegedly broke in without knowing someone was home. 

They got away before the police arrived. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

It was not clear what was taken from the home. No injuries were reported.

This article tagged under:

Sherman Oaks
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us