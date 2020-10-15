hawaiian gardens

Homicide Detectives Investigating After Body Found Inside Storage Container in Hawaiian Gardens

Deputies responded to the scene regarding a "check the vicinity" call after an employee at the storage facility smelled a strong odor coming from one of the storage units, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

By Oscar Flores

Generic police car lights.

The body of a man was discovered inside a storage unit in the city of Hawaiian Gardens Thursday evening.

Deputies assigned to the Lakewood Station responded to the 12300 block of Carson Street at about 6:15 p.m. after an employee at the storage facility smelled a strong odor coming from one of the storage units, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

A crew with the Los Angeles County Fire Department alongside deputies entered the storage unit and found the body of a white adult male approximately 30-35 years old, investigators said.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

chase 2 hours ago

Police Chase Ends in Apartment Complex in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles Dodgers 3 hours ago

Dodgers on Brink of Elimination After 10-2 Blowout Loss to Braves in Game 4 of NLCS, LA Trails 3-1

The identity of the man and the cause of death is unknown at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article tagged under:

hawaiian gardensLos Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentLASDDeath
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us