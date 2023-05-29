‘Honoring Our Fallen' Event in Long Beach Reads Names of Fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day

People across the nation are taking a moment to reflect on the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives in service to our country.

A special Memorial Day event in Long Beach, "Honoring Our Fallen" was held reading the names of fallen soldiers.

Organizers of the event say it is important to remember military servicemembers who have died while fighting for our freedoms.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

More than 7,000 names were read by active duty servicemembers, veterans and those in law enforcement. They are reading the names of those who have died since Sept. 11, 2001.

"I'm one that was guilting myself of taking my freedoms for granted," said Laura Herzog, founder of Honoring Our Fallen. "It was the 10th of November 2009 when Lance Corporal Justin Swanson from Anaheim paid the ultimate sacrifice. I can to this day remember sitting in his mom's living room, and my son about the same age.

"I was just thinking Thanksgiving is coming and Christmas is coming and this mom's son is not coming home. He signed a blank check and he died for my freedom."

This event is a moment to reflect and to remember those who are not here with us anymore.

"We've traveled across the country and I've traveled across the world serving missions for fallen soldiers members," Herzog said.

For many families that attend they want to know that their fallen family member will not be forgotten.