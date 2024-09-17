Monrovia

House explodes, catches fire in Monrovia

There were no initial reports of injuries.

By Helen Jeong

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters battled massive flames and smoke coming from a house in Monrovia following an explosion.

The Monrovia Fire Department said there was a report of an explosion at the house in the 600 blocks of East Colorado Boulevard.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Neighbors also said they heard an explosion.

Newschopper4 was overhead as fire crews were rushing to put out the flames from the home with thick smoke filling up the air.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The house next door also appeared to be damaged in the fire.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

This article tagged under:

Monrovia
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us