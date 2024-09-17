House explodes, catches fire in Monrovia

Firefighters battled massive flames and smoke coming from a house in Monrovia following an explosion.

The Monrovia Fire Department said there was a report of an explosion at the house in the 600 blocks of East Colorado Boulevard.

Neighbors also said they heard an explosion.

Newschopper4 was overhead as fire crews were rushing to put out the flames from the home with thick smoke filling up the air.

The house next door also appeared to be damaged in the fire.

There were no initial reports of injuries.