House Explosion in Valley Glen Leaves at Least Two Injured, One With Critical Burns

A house explosion in Valley Glen left at least two injured Sunday night, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The explosion caused severe damage to the one story, single family dwelling where one adult male patient is being transported with critical burn injuries. 

Firefighters extricated a second patient who was buried in debris and the patient is conscious and talking with firefighters. 

It is unknown at this time if there are additional occupants missing. 

Firefighters are also working to access and shut off a gas leak detectable in the air.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown.

This is a developing news. Please check back for updates.

