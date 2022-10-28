‘How Could Anyone Do This?': Family Seeks Justice After Teen Killed in Apple Valley

A family is heartbroken over the loss of 16-year-old Bobby Schmidt Jr., who was murdered near a skatepark in Apple Valley.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Just hours before they buried the teenager, family and friends gathered at the spot where he was murdered, just a few hundred yards away from Apple Valley skatepark.

That was the place where he had met up with friends on the evening of Oct. 18.

"It's just horrible. I shouldn't be having to do this,” Elizabeth Schmidt, the mother, said. "My family shouldn't be having to get together for my son's funeral. It's just sad.”

Elizabeth still has no idea who killed her first born child, and only son.

This week as they were preparing for the funeral, she got the horrible news about how her son died.

“Whatever monster did this, he was stabbed, it's just wrong. How could anyone do this?” the mother said.

Elizabeth says Bobby was stabbed multiple times, like it was a rage killing.

Family members don't understand why someone would take his life and for what reason.

"I'm enraged, I'm enraged.. but I believe we will get justice. I have faith in God,” Susie Calderon, Bobby’s grandmother, said.

But as San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators try to identify the killer, or killers, Bobby's family is using some of the money raised from a GoFundMe to pay for security guards.

“It's sad because nobody has gotten caught yet and I have to worry to be able to feel safe. Are my girls going to feel safe, my family that's coming over, are they going to feel safe?” Elizabeth said.

As the family hopes for an arrest, Elizabeth continues to wear the necklace that was around Bobby's neck when he was killed.

It still has blood on it.

She says it is a reminder of her loving son, and her family's determination to give this 16-year-old boy the justice he deserves.

“I just keep telling myself ‘be patient’ something someday, something will come out,” Elizabeth said.

Investigators aren't confirming if they have any video evidence from a nearby surveillance camera.

Anyone with any information about this case is urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department.