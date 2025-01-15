SoCal Gas

How customers can avoid scammers as SoCalGas restores service to evacuated homes

SoCalGas will notify customers when their area is eligible for service restoration.

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

While firefighters continue to work on containing the brush fires that have ripped through Los Angeles County, SoCalGas has begun to restore natural gas service in homes that were spared by the flames.

Slowly but surely, technicians are making the rounds in neighborhoods that survived the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire. In an updated post on its website Tuesday, the utility company said:

“Since last week, SoCalGas has been working around the clock in close coordination with first responders to assess the impacts of the fires on our infrastructure and to make conditions safe for residents, our employees and the public.”

As efforts to fully restore gas to impacted areas continue, homeowners should be alert of potential scammers looking to take advantage.

Things to keep in mind to avoid scams

  • SoCalGas will notify customers when their area is eligible for service restoration.
  • The restoration process typically takes about an hour.
  • Verify that any technician who says they’re with SoCalGas has the proper credentials and identification with them.
  • Anyone who is unsure of a technician’s legitimacy can contact SoCalGas for verification.

A base camp opened at the Santa Anita Mall to address any concerns or questions customers may have. The community information booth is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and located at Gate 8; its address is 400 S. Baldwin Ave. in Arcadia.

For more information on the gas restoration effort, click here.

This article tagged under:

SoCal GasPasadenaCalifornia Wildfires
