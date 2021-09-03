One Killed When Human Trafficking Suspect Chase Ends in a Multi-Vehicle Crash

One person was killed and two were hospitalized with critical injuries Friday in a police pursuit of a human trafficking suspect that ended in a crash, authorities said.

The deadly chain of events began as the LAPD's Human Trafficking Task Force was conducting an operation at Melrose and Western, about two miles north of the crash site. They witnessed a victim who was dropped off, then pursued the driver who was in a Mercedes Benz sedan.

The driver collided at least two other vehicles near Wilton Place and Sixth Street near Koreatown before ending up on the sidewalk.

A person in one of the vehicles, a pickup, died at the scene and two people in another vehicle were taken to a hospital. They were in critical condition, Lee said.

The individual suspected of human trafficking was taken into custody at the scene and transported to a hospital. Details about the suspect's condition were not immediately available.

There was no description of the vehicles involved in the collision and no further details were available.