Hundreds March in Downtown LA to Raise Funds for Moms and Babies

By Bailey Miller

Hundreds walked through Downtown Los Angeles Saturday to raise awareness for the health of mothers and babies.

The “March for Babies” was put on by the nonprofit March of Dimes. Among the participants were Telemundo 52’s Dunia Elvir and NBC4’s investigative reporter and anchor Lolita Lopez.

All the fun was with the aim of bringing attention and raising funds for critical issues affecting moms and babies, from prematurity to maternal and infant mortality.

“When we have good health care and we treat women with respect and we make sure they are treated well, they will survive and thrive,” Lopez said.

Crystal Yelverton, executive director at March of Dimes, said there has been an 89% increase in maternal mortality since 2018, including moms dying during pregnancy or within a year of childbirth.

Those who marched did so to make sure those statistics aren’t ignored.

“We have had a lot of fertility issues and I have had two miscarriages, and I am doing this on behalf of the babies I lost,” Krystal Hotchkins said.

