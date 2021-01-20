Authorities Identify Victims in Alleged DUI Crash in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach

A 71-year-old woman and 19-year-old man were killed in the three-vehicle crash that happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Pacific Coast Highway and Warner Avenue, according to Huntington Beach police Lt. Ryan Reilly.

By City News Service

Authorities Wednesday released the names of two victims killed in a suspected drunken driving crash in Huntington Beach.

Eric Kinser, 35, of Sunset Beach was booked on suspicion of drunken driving, Reilly said.

Kinser, who was behind the wheel of a 2007 Dodge Ram pickup truck, was traveling northbound on Pacific Coast Highway when he allegedly veered over the center median and slammed into a 1999 Toyota Solara and 2012 Lexus RX350 in the southbound lanes, according to police.

Cindy Darrelyn Zerovs of Huntington Beach, who was driving the Lexus, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mitchell Tyler Wade of Newport Beach, who was driving the Solara, was rushed to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, where he
was later pronounced dead, according to Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Dennis Breckner.

A 45-year-old woman who also was in the Lexus was taken to OC Global Medical Center in Santa Ana to be treated for moderate injuries, and Kinser also was taken to UCI Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, according to Reilly.

