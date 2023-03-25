If Passed, Assembly Bill 418 Will Prohibit Use of Toxic Chemical in Certain Foods

Many different chemicals are added to food and drinks for different reasons, such as to make it taste better or last longer.

However, some of these chemicals can be damaging to the human body, which has been brought to the attention of Jesse Gabriel, California State Assembly Member.

Gabriel recently introduced a new law that would essentially ban the sale of processed foods and candies in California that contain certain toxic chemicals. These chemicals are mostly found in candies, which greatly impacts young children who might eat candy often.

The assembly bill (AB) 418 prohibits the manufacture, sale and/or distribution of any food product in California that contains Red Dye No. 3, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Bromate, Brominated Vegetable Oil or Propyl Paraben, according to a press release.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Scientific studies have demonstrated that the chemicals are harmful to the public.

Consuming these chemicals daily puts people at a higher risk for cancer, issues with behavior, a weak reproductive system and can cause damage to the immune system, the release said.

These chemicals can be found in processed foods and snacks like Skittles, Kosher L'Peach Assorted Fruit Flavored Jelly Slices, Streit's Apple and Honey Fruit Slices and more.

There are many chemicals added to foods, snacks and drinks to make it taste better and be enjoyable.

However, "most of these chemicals have never been independently evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or were last reviewed decades ago," the release states.

Instead, they are automatically labeled as “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS). This is how those toxic chemicals have been making their way into certain foods, because they found a loophole in the federal law.

According to the press release, in Gabriel’s website these chemicals target children, low-income families and communities of color.

These chemicals have been banned in the European Union (EU) because of the effects it has had on people. However, in the press release, Susan Little, the Environmental Working Group’s Governmental Affairs Senior Advocate for California, expresses her thoughts on how the European Union was still serving the same processed food and candy, but without those chemicals.

Now, Gabriel wants to do the same in California to protect children and families from the listed toxic chemicals.

"Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals," Gabriel said in a statement.

He introduced the law on Feb. 22. As of right now, no decision has been made whether to move forward or not. For more information, check out his website.