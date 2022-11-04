In-N-Out

In-N-Out Celebrating 75 Years With Festival in Pomona in 2023

By Kayla Galloway

Shutterstock

What’s California without In-N-Out? If you’re under the age of 75, you'll never have to know.

The beloved fast-food burger chain is celebrating 75 years in 2023 — and though we’re nearly a year out, the business gave social media a teaser of its milestone event happening next year. 

In-N-Out is planning a festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on Oct. 22, 2023, the chain said on Instagram this week.

In-N-Out was founded in 1948, opening its first location in Baldwin Park. The chain, which remains a family-owned business, has locations across much of the western U.S., including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. 

The event will celebrate the company’s 75 years with a car show, entertainment, food, rides and drag racing. 

The company has released few details about the 75th anniversary event, but invites customers to sign up for email updates.

Sam Vonderheide and his children, 10-year-old Berkeley and 12-year-old Emery, are on a mission to visit every In-N-Out restaurant within a year.

