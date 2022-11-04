What’s California without In-N-Out? If you’re under the age of 75, you'll never have to know.
The beloved fast-food burger chain is celebrating 75 years in 2023 — and though we’re nearly a year out, the business gave social media a teaser of its milestone event happening next year.
In-N-Out is planning a festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on Oct. 22, 2023, the chain said on Instagram this week.
In-N-Out was founded in 1948, opening its first location in Baldwin Park. The chain, which remains a family-owned business, has locations across much of the western U.S., including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado.
The event will celebrate the company’s 75 years with a car show, entertainment, food, rides and drag racing.
The company has released few details about the 75th anniversary event, but invites customers to sign up for email updates.