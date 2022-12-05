Individual Arrested After Colliding Vehicle with Police Unit

The Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery Homicide Division detectives have arrested a man for assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon.

The incident took place Sunday around 5:00 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hillcrest Drive.

Southwest Area Gang Officers were responding to a request for back-up of a man with a gun. The officers responded in a marked police unit with their lights and sirens activated.

As officers were approaching the scene going southbound onto Hillcrest Drive from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard they saw a dark Nissan sedan that was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic.

The driver in the Nissan was identified as 21-year-old Jose Nicholas Lopez from the LA area.

Lopez accelerated toward the police unit while continuing to drive on the wrong side of the road.

The officer driving the police unit maneuvered to avoid a head-on collision with the other vehicle.

Lopez changed directions and collided with the passenger side of the police unit.

Both of the officers in the unit were transported to a local hospital. One of them was treated then released and the other was admitted and received further treatment.

Lopez was arrested for one count of assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and is his bail was set for $50,000.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.

