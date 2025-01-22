Immigration

Inland Empire nonprofit launches hotline to help undocumented immigrants

According to the organization's executive director, undocumented immigrants have the right to remain silent, see a judge and can refuse to sign documents.

By Christian Cazares and Karla Rendon

An Inland Empire-based nonprofit rolled out a hotline to offer help for undocumented immigrants amid President Donald Trump’s return to office.

TODEC Legal Center, which advocates for the immigrant community, said its hotline is aimed to inform undocumented immigrants of their rights and to serve as a means to report concerning activity.

A press conference was held Tuesday to discuss the hotline and its capability.

“They have the right to remain silent, they have the right to see a judge, they have the right not to sign documents, they have the right to an attorney,” said Luz Gallegos, Executive Director of TODEC.

The nonprofit’s hotline can be reached at 951-388-2008.

The organization encourages families that have relatives who are undocumented to have a plan ready in case one member is deported.

“There’s men and women – workers – who said, ‘Today, I didn’t go to work because there’s a big activity, immigration raid,’ when there wasn’t immigration raids,” Gallegos said in reference to the farmworkers they aim to protect in the Inland Empire.

For more information on the nonprofit, click here.

