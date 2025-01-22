Inland Empire nonprofit launches hotline to help undocumented immigrants

An Inland Empire-based nonprofit rolled out a hotline to offer help for undocumented immigrants amid President Donald Trump’s return to office.

TODEC Legal Center, which advocates for the immigrant community, said its hotline is aimed to inform undocumented immigrants of their rights and to serve as a means to report concerning activity.

A press conference was held Tuesday to discuss the hotline and its capability.

“They have the right to remain silent, they have the right to see a judge, they have the right not to sign documents, they have the right to an attorney,” said Luz Gallegos, Executive Director of TODEC.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The nonprofit’s hotline can be reached at 951-388-2008.

The organization encourages families that have relatives who are undocumented to have a plan ready in case one member is deported.

“There’s men and women – workers – who said, ‘Today, I didn’t go to work because there’s a big activity, immigration raid,’ when there wasn’t immigration raids,” Gallegos said in reference to the farmworkers they aim to protect in the Inland Empire.

For more information on the nonprofit, click here.