Inland Empire school district reassures families' with immigration status concerns

A school district in the Inland Empire is reassuring families whose concerns grow about President Donald Trump's plans for mass deportations.

The superintendent of the Moreno Valley Unified School District declined to do an interview with NBCLA about the message he sent Wednesday to all families, indicating the district's commitment to ensuring a safe environment regardless of a student's legal status.

On Thursday, an undocumented mother told NBCLA that her fear is growing every day.

“I am very afraid. It's something that shocked me a lot,” said the undocumented mother, who declined to be identified out of fear.

The woman said she fears losing her five-year-old son and her family upon deportation.

“My son mainly because he is 5 years old, but also my parents are undocumented. I am very close to my mom and it would hurt me a lot if they were to separate me or them,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Moreno Valley Unified School District superintendent sent a message to his community reaffirming his commitment to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, regardless of their immigration status.

"In light of recent developments at the federal level, I want to reaffirm our district's unwavering commitment to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, regardless of their immigration status or sexual orientation/gender expression. The U.S. Constitution guarantees every child the right to receive an education without discrimination. Our schools are the heartbeat of the community where all students can learn, grow, and thrive," wrote Superintendent Alejandro Ruvalcaba.

The statement added that current California law states that schools cannot deny access to education based on immigration status and families are not required to provide citizenship or immigration status information for school enrollment.

This comes after members of the Trump administration confirmed that more than 300 arrests were made Wednesday, adding that criminals will no longer be able to avoid arrest by hiding in schools or churches across the country.

“It's sad because before you could go to church and you knew you could be safe and now with Trump you no longer feel safe anywhere but driving,” the undocumented mother said.

The school district reports that those students or family members who are stressed or suffering from anxiety over federal immigration laws should contact school officials for support and counseling.

“Yes, it helped me to read it. I felt more calm, but it doesn't take away my fear because I'm still scared and afraid,” said the mother.

Many families asked about the school district's reaction if an immigration agent arrived on campus. The school district spokeswoman said they will comply with the law.

As for the mother, she said she has a designated person to care for her son, who is a U.S. citizen, in case she or her family is deported.