Jane Fonda Announces She's Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Oscar-winning actress and activist Jane Fonda announced Friday she has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for the past six months.

In an Instagram post, the 84-year-old Fonda wrote that the illness “is a very treatable cancer,” noting that "80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky.”

“I'm also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments,” she wrote. “I realize, and it's painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don't have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right.”

She said she is handling chemotherapy “quite well” and insisted she will not let her condition “interfere with my climate activism.”

She said she plans to continue her ``Fire Drill Fridays'' activist gatherings, pushing for solutions to climate change, and insisted she plans to remain active leading up to the mid-term elections.

“Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me,” she wrote. “One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age -- almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Fonda is a seven-time Oscar nominee, winning best-actress prizes for “Klute” and “Coming Home.”