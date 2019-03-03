Jason Kidd and Tyronn Lue are the Favorites to be Next Head Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers

Most people expect that Luke Walton's days as the Lakers head coach are numbered.

At this point, the question is not whether or not Walton will be fired, but if he will survive the season or not.

Las Vegas has their thoughts on who should be the next Lakers head coach, and now you can wager on which coach will suit up on the sidelines for LeBron and the Laker Show next season.

The favorites are two former point guards, including one who not only used to play for the Lakers, but won two championships with Los Angeles in 2000 and 2001, and then again as a coach of LeBron in Cleveland in 2016.

Lue was fired by the Cavaliers earlier this season and LeBron immediately tweeted out his support for his former coach by saying: "You know how to contact me if you need me."

Lue currently has an informal role with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The other overwhelming favorite is future Hall of Famer Jason Kidd who has had brief stints as head coach of the Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in recent years.

Behind Lue and Kidd is NBA commentator Mark Jackson, and former Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel.

Other notable betting choices are former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Tim Thibodeau, 11-time NBA Champion Phil Jackson, and a handful of college coaches including Coach K, Rick Pitino, Jay Wright, Bill Self, and Tom Izzo.

Here are all the odds (Courtesy of Betonline.ag) for the next Lakers head coach including current team President Magic Johnson:

Jason Kidd +300

Tyronn Lue +350

Luke Walton +400

Mark Jackson +500

Brian Shaw +600

Frank Vogel +700

Kevin McHale +700

Tom Thibodeau +700

Juwan Howard +1000

Coach K +1600

Rick Pitino +1600

Jay Wright +1600

Bill Self +1800

Magic Johnson +3300

Phil Jackson +3300

Tim Izzo +3300