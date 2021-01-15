Jurassic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Family Fun Comes to Southern California

The dinos are coming! Over 70 life-like dinosaurs are returning from extinction to invade Southern California beginning Jan. 15.

Dubbed as the nation's largest touring dinosaur exhibit, the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will make a stop in three Los Angeles and Orange County locations:

• Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena: Jan. 15-31, 2021

• OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa: Feb. 5-14, 2021

• Fairplex in Pomona: Feb. 19-28, 2021

Jurrasic Quest Drive Thru will transform these outdoor parking areas into an interactive drive-thru experience featuring more than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs like the T. Rex, Spinosaurus, Triceratops, as well as a 50-foot Megalodon.

Jurassic Quest

"Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour," said event organizers. "Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of our 80 foot-long Spinosaurus!"

Tickets cost $49 per vehicle with eight people or less and can be purchased at www.jurassicquest.com.

Jurassic Quest

Following COVID-19 safety protocols, guests are to remain inside their vehicles, pets included, no riders in truck beds or trailers allowed, and wearing masks are required whenever guests need to exit their car in allowed areas. Social distancing rules are also requested from guests, and Jurassic Quest crew sanitize equipment, dinosaurs, and workstations frequently.