A New Online Club Is Devoted to ‘Rising Above Disabilities'

What to Know $19.99 per month or $220 per year (a $20 savings)

Content available 24/7

Dance parties, trivia events, and other engaging activities are on the roster

Joining a dance party or participating in a trivia-fun showdown, one that's focused on music, via Zoom?

It can raise the spirits, connect you with others, and give some lovely uplift to your day at home.

That's just what the team behind RAD (Rising Above Disabilities) is doing for many Southern Californians, thanks to the brand-new, activity-packed RAD Club.

The virtual club, which provides "... engaging, entertaining, and recreational content all-year-round to kids and adults with special needs," was co-founded by Meghan Clem and Katie Webb-Brundige, who created RAD Camp in 2014.

Ms. Clem and Ms. Webb-Brundige, who share "... a combined 40 years of volunteering and service to people with developmental/special needs," also share a vision that "... empowers people, shining a light on each as an individual with unique and amazing abilities, regardless of disability, diagnosis or description."

The pandemic, of course, has temporarily changed how that important vision could be shared.

So RAD Camp went out on the road over the summer of 2020, bringing its joyful programming, in a safe and socially distant manner, to Southern Californians across our region.

A colorfully painted vehicle, a cadre of enthusiastic, high-energy volunteers, and a slate of super-cool plans were part of the innovative, go-to-the-campers mission.

Now RAD Club, a fresh online take on the organization's in-person camp, will also deliver that joy, with dance parties, trivia gatherings, and a host of other awesome activities ahead.

It's an online monthly subscription service, priced at $19.99, but you can sign up for a year and save $20, getting a month for free.

A few things to know?

The RAD Club member doesn't have to be based locally, so if you have a friend or family member elsewhere in the country interested in joining, that can definitely happen.

As for when the content is accessible? Great news: You can check out the lively offerings at any point on the clock.

To purse the "accessible, adaptable recreational content" on the RAD Club roster, check out the site now.