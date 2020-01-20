Kaiser in Woodland Hills Cancels Surgeries, Appointments Because of Water Main Break

Surgeries and doctors' appointments have been canceled for a second day at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Woodland Hills because of a water main break that has left the hospital without service, officials said.

The break occurred Saturday night. The hospital is located at 5601 DeSoto Ave.

It is unclear when the break will be repaired, but hospital officials have said they are not evacuating current patients or closing the emergency room, but regular primary care appointments and surgeries scheduled for Monday will have to be rescheduled.

Port-a-potties, emergency water supplies and pre-packaged meals will replace regular services on Monday.

"Due to a broken main waterline, there is currently no running water at the Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center," hospital officials said in a prepared statement. "Emergency water supply measures have been put in place that include providing safe water in all areas of the medical center.

Additionally, all surgeries have also been canceled.

"However, the hospital's emergency department and urgent care will remain open. Furthermore, all primary care appointments outside of the Medical Center campus will continue as planned."

Patients who have questions can call Kaiser at 833-KP4-CARE or 833-576-

2273. Additional information is also available Kp.org/woodlandhills.