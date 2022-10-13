Man Charged With Kidnapping and Sexually Assaulting 14-Year-Old in El Sereno Park

A Los Angeles man was charged Thursday with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy at El Sereno Park, northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Edward William Banks, 27, is set to be arraigned Nov. 8 on one count each of kidnapping to commit another crime, forcible oral copulation of a minor 14 or older, forcible sodomy of a minor 14 or older and forcible sexual

penetration of a minor 14 or older, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The charges include allegations of kidnapping and use of a deadly weapon.

Banks allegedly forced the teen into a park bathroom in the 4700 block of Klamath Street and sexually assaulted him Tuesday morning, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The Los Angeles Police Department released security images of the man and sought the public's help to find him.

Banks was arrested Tuesday night after officers, responding to tips from the public, went to the 2500 block of Mallory Street, the LAPD reported.

He has remained behind bars since being taken into custody, according to jail records.

In a statement announcing the charges, District Attorney George Gascón said, "The sexual assault of a child is one of the most horrific crimes we see in my office. Crimes like these are devastating and shatter the innocence of our children. My experienced team will work tirelessly to hold accountable the person responsible for this attack.''