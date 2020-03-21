Knott’s Berry Farm Extends COVID-19 Closure Until May

The operators of Knott's Berry Farm have said the amusement park would stay closed until at least mid-May due to the coronavirus pandemic, extending the timeline of a previously announced closure.

"As we continue to follow regional and national health directives related to COVID-19, we want to provide the latest update regarding our park schedule. Currently, Knott's Berry Farm, Knott's Berry Farm Hotel, and California Marketplace are temporarily closed. It is our hope to reopen those properties in mid-May or as soon thereafter as possible,'' according to a statement on the Cedar Fair Entertainment Company website. "We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our communities."

Disneyland and California Adventure are currently closed until at least the end of March, as is Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Magic Mountain officials had said that they would re-evaluate their status at the end of the month, but that was before Gov. Gavin Newsom's sweeping statewide "stay at home" order Thursday, which is in effect "until further notice."

Universal Studios Hollywood is closed for the rest of the month, and park officials had been hoping to reopen April 1, but that date was also superseded by the stay-at-home order.