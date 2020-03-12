coronavirus

Universal Studios Hollywood Closes Over Coronavirus Fears

The announcement comes shortly after Disney officials announced both theme parks in Orange County, California would shutter their gates

By Heather Navarro

Rich Polk/Universal Studios/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Universal Studios Hollywood announced Thursday it would be shutting down the park in hopes of containing the spread of coronavirus.

Universal Studios officials said the park would be closing to the public beginning Saturday, and would reopen March 28.

Universal CityWalk was to remain open to the public.

The announcement comes shortly after Disney officials announced both theme parks in Orange County would shutter over coronavirus fears.

"The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority.  Out of an abundance of caution and in response to the guidance provided by the California Department of Public Health, Universal Studios Hollywood will temporarily close beginning Saturday, March 14. The theme park anticipates reopening on March 28 as we continue to monitor the situation," park officials said.

Any guests with questions regarding tickets can call 1-800-UNIVERSAL (1-800-864-8377), option #9.

By Thursday, more than 127,000 positive cases had been reported worldwide, with deaths exceeding 4,700.

Many schools had been closed and moved to online courses while events and large gatherings had been canceled, from Coachella to "Hamilton" performances at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

See the full list here.

