LA Al Fresco Dining application deadline extended in effort to help small businesses

According to a city survey of participating restaurants, 90% of participants consider Al Fresco dining integral to their operations. 

By Mia Cortés Castro

The Los Angeles Al Fresco restaurant program application deadline has been extended until the end of the year, Mayor Karen Bass announced Tuesday.

The Al Fresco program, which allows dining on sidewalks, streets and in outdoor spaces, was set to stop accepting restaurant applications on Wednesday. The application deadline has now been extended until Dec. 31, 2024.

“We want restaurants and businesses to thrive in Los Angeles,” said Mayor Bass. “The City is ready to assist you.”

By installing the program permanently, the City of LA is attempting to expand their help to small businesses. Over 3,000 small business restaurants are involved in the program.

The Al Fresco dining program was first launched as a temporary measure for restaurants whose business was being affected by the pandemic in May 2020. Mayor Bass made the program permanent last year, and it was officially installed by the City Council in December. 

The deadline has been extended after complaints of long wait times for application processing and approval. The Mayor’s office has now committed to reviewing all applications within 30 days of submission, and to helping all applicants with application troubleshooting and installation of Al Fresco dining facilities.

