COVID-19

LA Archbishop Gomez Tests Positive for COVID-19, Has ‘Mild Symptoms'

By City News Service

Archbishop Jose H. Gomez holds a Communion wafer
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Archbishop José H. Gomez, leader of the Catholic Archdiocese of Los Angeles, tested positive Friday for COVID-19 and went into isolation.

“I am grateful to be experiencing mild symptoms and look forward to returning to my in-person ministry soon,'' Gomez, 70, said in a statement released by the archdiocese.

“I continue to offer my prayers for all those suffering from this virus. Let us all continue to pray for those who may be seriously ill that they may find healing in the grace of our Lord through the intercession of our Blessed Mother.”

According to the archdiocese, Gomez had been experiencing mild symptoms “after recent personal travel.” He is fully vaccinated and boosted. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Gomez is isolating at home. 

He had been scheduled to celebrate a Memorial Day Mass on Monday at the San Fernando Mission Cemetery and Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary, honoring those who have died while serving in the military. A spokeswoman for the archdiocese said the Mass will go on as scheduled, with a substitute celebrant.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Archbishop José H. Gomez
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us