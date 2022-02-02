LA County Adds New Library Locations to ‘Pick-Up Testing Kit' Program

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services expanded its COVID-19 test kit program, with the opening of 14 new county library sites.

The expansion increases kit pickup locations to nearly 30 spots around Los Angeles County, with more than 13,000 kits shared daily.

The "Pick-Up Testing Kit" program allows residents to get a PCR test at the location, perform the test themselves and then return the completed test to be processed.

Residents are notified of their test results within 24 to 48 hours.

The kits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone who walks in -- no appointment necessary. They're available until the daily supply at each designated location runs out. LA County Residents can only take one kit per person, or two per family.

While no appointment is needed to get the tests, people must register online with their smartphone to receive their test results.

The kits are available to all LA County residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who believe they were exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The kits are not available to people who have to test for COVID-19 to return to school, work or team sports.

To get the full list of locations where you can pick up a COVID-19 test, click here.

Vaccination Clinics in Southern California

To find the pharmacy closest to you that is offering COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots, text your zip code to 438829.

Below are lists of locations, by county, where you can get the vaccine. Click the links to see more.

The CDC also recommends booster shots for children ages five to 11 years old with compromised immune systems. The Pfizer booster shot is recommended for all children ages 12 to 17.

The following locations vaccinated minors:

The Los Angeles Unified School District has appointments here.

The California Department of Public Health has online appointment requests here.

The City of Long Beach has several vaccination centers that give shots to adults and children. Click here to see the list of locations.