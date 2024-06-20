LA County health officials warn of bacteria levels at some beaches. See the list

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is cautioning residents looking for relief from early summer heat to avoid several beaches after finding bacteria levels exceeding health standards.

The elevated bacterial levels come as Los Angeles steps into summer in full swing with the Summer Solstice on Thursday. This weekend, temperatures are expected to be in the triple-digits in some areas of LA County.

The Department of Public Health has since issued beach area warnings for the following beaches:

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach

Topanga Canyon Beach

Sweetwater Canyon Storm Drain at Carbon Canyon Beach

Mothers Beach

Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

Santa Monica Pier

Trancas Creek at Zuma Beach

Malibu Pier

Public health officials say to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean water in these areas.

The Department of Public Health collects water samples once a week to test beach water quality and is continuously updating their recommendations. To follow beach water quality in real-time, visitors can check online.

Temperatures will begin to rise starting Friday and through the weekend as a dome of heat expands to the west coast.

Temperatures will heat up this weekend. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Thursday June 20, 2024.