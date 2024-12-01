LA County commemorates 2024 World AIDS Day

Landmarks across the county of Los Angeles will light up in red Sunday to commemorate World AIDS Day 2024, representing a collective commitment to ending the epidemic.

This Sunday marks the 36th annual World AIDS Day with this year's theme being "Collective Action: Sustain and Accelerate HIV Progress."

The L.A. County Department of Public health encourages residents to learn more about HIV and available free, low cost and life-saving medication and services.

County officials said eight landmarks will light up red:

Paramount Pictures' Studio Water Tower;

Petersen Automotive Museum;

Rose Bowl Stadium;

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's John Ferraro Building;

The Ritz-Carlton Los Angeles;

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center;

Los Angeles Union Station; and

The Queen Mary, and The Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach

About 52,000 people with HIV live in the county, and an estimated 1,400 new HIV infections are reported each year, according to DPH. A disproportionate number of cases is seen among gay men, African Americans, Latino and transgender individuals.

"This year's theme of collective action is central to the spirit of World AIDS Day, and to our goals," Barbara Ferrer, director of DPH, said in a statement. "We are committed to working with multisector partners to end transmission of HIV and create a future where every person affected by HIV receives the support they need."

As part of its Ending the HIV Epidemic Initiative, DPH provides more than 35 HIV-related programs and partners with organizations for outreach and education, community-based HIV/STD testing, linkage to care, intensive street-based case management, and clinic-based services.

Mario Pérez, director of DPH's division of HIV and STD programs, added that residents with HIV can visit getprotectedla.com for HIV-related information and services.

Meanwhile, The Wall las Memorías, a nonprofit, will host its Noche de las Memorías to honor the lives lost to AIDS. This year marks the 20th anniversary of its monument, which features six murals depicting life with AIDS in the Latino community and two granite panels that contain more than 1,600 names of people who died from the disease.

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. with 3,000 candles lit around the lake at Lincoln Park, located at 3600 N. Mission Road, followed by testimonials from families at 6:30 p.m. and a fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.

David Archuleta, singer and 2008 American Idol runner-up, will perform at 7 p.m., and share his journey of self discovery, identity and faith with other young Latinos who are looking for the courage to live their lives openly and authentically.

Latinos are impacted by AIDS more than any other group in L.A. County and the nation, according to The Wall las Memorías.

Two events are planned Sunday in West Hollywood.

At 2 p.m., the City of West Hollywood will join STORIES:The AIDS Monument and APLA Health in a World AIDS Day event at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center Respite Deck, 8750 El Tovar Place, adjacent to West Hollywood Library.

Afterward, at 3:30 p.m., the Lavender Effect will host a launch and reception for the "Young City at War" Exhibit, which will be featured under the Grand Staircase at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd. The exhibit features stories from West Hollywood during the AIDS epidemic of the 80s and 90s, focusing on the story of a diverse community's response to the early days of HIV/AIDS.

The public installation honors people past and present who were at the forefront of the fight against the disease and showcases the power of community.

World AIDS Day raises awareness about HIV/AIDS, celebrates progress against the disease, and honors and supports impacted communities.

Globally, an estimated 88.4 million people have acquired HIV since the start of the epidemic in the early 1980s. Almost 40 million people around the world are currently living with HIV, and more than 42 million people have died from AIDS related illness since the start of the epidemic, DPH reported.

In 2023, worldwide, approximately 630,000 people died from HIV and an estimated 1.3 million people became newly infected with HIV.