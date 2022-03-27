LA County Gas Prices Dip for First Time in 33 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased one-tenth of a percent Sunday to $6.069, breaking a streak of 32 consecutive increases that pushed it to record highs.

The average price rose $1.283 during the streak, including 1.3 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 8.8 cents more than one week ago, $1.19 more than one month ago and $2.127 greater than one year ago.

The average price of a gallon of regular for California overall is $5.913, as of Sunday afternoon, according to AAA.

The Orange County average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $6.024, breaking a streak of 35 consecutive increases. It rose $1.277 during the streak, including 1.3 cents Saturday.

The Orange County average price is 7.9 cents more than one week ago, $1.17 higher than one month ago and $2.102 greater than one year ago.

Here's a look at the average prices of a gallon of regular gasoline in each SoCal county as of Sunday afternoon, according to AAA:

Los Angeles County: $6.070

Ventura County: $6.046

San Bernardino County: $5.988

Riverside County: $5.964

Orange County: $6.024

Friday's missile attack on an oil distribution facility in Saudi Arabia caused another set of increases to the price of a barrel of Brent crude on ICE Futures Europe, which could mean further increases to pump prices.

The price gained $12.72 per barrel this week, settling at $120.65 on Friday, $7.33 less than its 52-week high of $127.98 on March 8.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The rest of the price includes the other components of gasoline, production costs, distribution costs, overhead costs for all involved in production, distribution and sales, taxes and carbon offset fees in California paid by the refineries.