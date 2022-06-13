LA County Library Free Lunch Returns This Summer

The LA County Library's annual lunch at the Library program will return this summer, providing free meals to kids and teens under 18.

There are no family income restrictions on the lunch program. Parents and caregivers will have the opportunity to pick up food on behalf of their children, they do not need to be present in this process.

Meals will be on a first come first served basis at select libraries. These will be available starting June 13, 2022 or June 21, 2022 depending on libraries location. The meal handout will be from 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. either Monday through Friday or Tuesday through Friday.

The program will run through Aug. 5, 2022 with exceptions of June 20 and July 4 in observance for holidays.

LA County Library has been providing free lunches since 2015. This is a way to ensure children and their families get a nutritious meal even with school being out of session.

"This will be the eighth consecutive year we have offered free meals through this program," said LA County Library Director, Skye Patrick. "We realize families depend on lunch and snack programs to provide free, nutritious food for their children when they are away from school. We are excited to once again provide this essential service."

For more information about location and schedule, visit Enjoy Free Lunch at the Library – LA County Library