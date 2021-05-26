LA County

LA County Library to Host Summer Outdoor Programs for Kids and Teens

Starting June 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, children as young as 3 and teens can take part in arts and crafts activities and live performances at participating locations.

By City News Service

The LA County Library announced Wednesday that outdoor programs for children and teens will be held at 20 of its 85 branches this summer.

Starting June 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, children as young as 3 and teens can take part in arts and crafts activities and live performances at participating locations. Children ages 9 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Outdoor activities are scheduled to be held Monday through Friday, with preschool programs for children ages 3-5 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and kids/teens programs for participants ages 6-17 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4 p.m.

The branch libraries will take part on the following schedule:

Monday:

  • A C Bilbrew Library, Willowbrook
  • East Rancho Dominguez Library (programs begin June 21 at this
    branch only)
  • Pico Rivera Library
  • San Dimas Library

Tuesday:

  • Claremont Helen Renwick Library
  • Lancaster Library
  • Lawndale Library
  • Sorensen Library, West Whittier

Wednesday:

  • Florence Library
  • Malibu Library
  • Temple City Library
  • West Covina Library

Thursday:

  • Artesia Library
  • Cudahy Library
  • Lomita Library
  • Quartz Hill Library

Friday:

  • La Mirada Library
  • La Puente Library
  • South Whittier Library
  • Topanga Library

Due to capacity limits that ensure physical distancing, advance registration will be required for the outdoor programs. Registration will open one week prior to each week's event series.

For more information and to register for an upcoming event, visit LACountyLibrary.org/outdoor.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

