LA County Library to Host Summer Outdoor Programs for Kids and Teens

The LA County Library announced Wednesday that outdoor programs for children and teens will be held at 20 of its 85 branches this summer.

Starting June 1 and continuing through Aug. 31, children as young as 3 and teens can take part in arts and crafts activities and live performances at participating locations. Children ages 9 and under must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

Outdoor activities are scheduled to be held Monday through Friday, with preschool programs for children ages 3-5 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. and kids/teens programs for participants ages 6-17 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 4 p.m.

The branch libraries will take part on the following schedule:

Monday:

A C Bilbrew Library, Willowbrook

East Rancho Dominguez Library (programs begin June 21 at this

branch only)

branch only) Pico Rivera Library

San Dimas Library

Tuesday:

Claremont Helen Renwick Library

Lancaster Library

Lawndale Library

Sorensen Library, West Whittier

Wednesday:

Florence Library

Malibu Library

Temple City Library

West Covina Library

Thursday:

Artesia Library

Cudahy Library

Lomita Library

Quartz Hill Library

Friday:

La Mirada Library

La Puente Library

South Whittier Library

Topanga Library

Due to capacity limits that ensure physical distancing, advance registration will be required for the outdoor programs. Registration will open one week prior to each week's event series.

For more information and to register for an upcoming event, visit LACountyLibrary.org/outdoor.