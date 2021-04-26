LA County Parks Department Hiring For Recreation Service Leader Positions For Summer 2021

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation will hire recreation service leaders for the summer 2021 season.

The application period begins on Monday, April 26, at 8 a.m., and ends on Wednesday, April 28, at 5 p.m.

Those interested must be over 16 years of age and eager to work with the public, especially youth, families, and seniors.

Recreation service leaders, in agreement with the Parks and Recreation Department, assist with organizing sports activities, classes, and special events, including popular programs like Parks After Dark, Everybody Plays, and Sports For All.

"Recreation Services Leaders serve as mentors, coaches and support leaders for park guests, youth and families, particularly as parks have served as essential havens for well-being, exercise and respite during the pandemic," said Norma E. Garcia-Gonzalez, director of the Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation Department.

"Along with experienced recreation staff, these new team members make it possible for LA County Parks to offer safe summer favorites like sports clinics, drop-in summer camps, movies and concerts in the parks, special events and more," added Garcia-Gonzalez.

For more information or to access the online application, click here.