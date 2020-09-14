LA County Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Fraud Related to Disability Benefits

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was charged Monday with workers' compensation fraud for allegedly filing a fake claim for disability benefits.

Kevin Adams, 47, of Covina, is set to be arraigned Jan. 11 on one count of workers' compensation insurance fraud. He was arrested this morning and released in less than two hours on zero bail, according to online jail records.

Prosecutors said his alleged fraud began in 2015. Adams, who was assigned to the custody division at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, could face a jail sentence of up to five years if convicted as charged.