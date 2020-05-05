Heat Wave

LA County to Open Cooling Centers in Wake of Heat Wave

The centers will "operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By City News Service

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles County will open eight cooling centers around the area to give residents who need it a place to escape the area's second major heat wave of the year.

The centers will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and they will "operate in compliance with physical distancing and other safety criteria" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The county cooling centers are located at:
-- Ruben F. Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles;
-- Valleydale Park, 5525 N. Lake Ellen Ave., Azusa;
-- Mary M. Bethune Park, 1244 E. 61st St., Los Angeles;
-- El Cariso Community Regional Park, 13100 Hubbard St., Sylmar;
-- South Whittier Library, 11543 Colima Road;
-- Loma Alta Park, 3330 Lincoln Ave., Altadena;
-- Jackie Robinson Park, 8773 E Avenue R, Sun Village; and
-- Buena Vista Branch Library (City Facility), 300 N. Buena Vista St., Burbank.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Riverside County 2 hours ago

Riverside County to Open Eight More Coronavirus Testing Sites

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

New COVID-19 Model Warns Relaxing Rules May Increase Deaths

Available locations may change, and a current list is available at ready.lacounty.gov/heat, or by calling 211.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Heat WaveLA Countylos angeles county
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us