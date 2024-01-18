LA expands overnight RV parking ban on the west side

The city of Los Angeles has expanded its RV parking ban once again to include more streets on the west side. While supporters say this will encourage RV residents to move into traditional housing, opponents say that’s not a viable option as housing costs increase with limited support for those who are struggling.

Proponents of the ban say they’re at a breaking point with people who live in RVs parked on streets. At First Lutheran Church of Venice, parishioners said they’re exhausted by the issues associated with their neighbors.

“We routinely have to clean up human waste and toilet paper,” said Pastor John Palka. “There’s the stench of urine.”

LA City Councilmember Traci Park, who represents District 11 on LA’s westside, authored the new ban that now expands the number of streets that ban overnight parking by RVs. Advocates for the homeless opposed the ban, saying those who live in the RV’s have little choice, but Park says there are ongoing efforts to get them housed.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“The ultimate goal is to get folks who are living in those types of environments into housing and safer settings,” the councilmember said.

One man who resides in an RV community said he and his neighbors do not create any problems.

“I live in this vehicle here,” he told NBC4. “We keep our street clean. We take care of the neighborhood.”

Park said the city is continuing to look for lots where RV’s can park safely, but specific locations have yet to be determined. In the meantime, the church and those who live nearby worry that the parking ban on certain streets will simply push the problem elsewhere.

“Unfortunately, there’s a big sense of helplessness,” said Gwendoline Pere-Lahaille, the director of a nearby preschool. “It’s a little overwhelming.”

Park said it’s not city policy to tow the RV’s where people live, and that enforcement of the new law will involve citations only. She added that it’s meant as one more tool to get people out of the RVs and off the streets.