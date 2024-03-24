First Alert Forecast

SoCal to get brief break from rain before next storm rolls in

An upcoming storm system that is forecasted to arrive next weekend could potentially deliver heavy rainfall.

NBC Universal, Inc.

The first storm of the spring season moved in and out of Southern California on Sunday, clearing the way for warmer temperatures and dry conditions before another storm.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Sunday afternoon for central Los Angeles County. Thunderstorms and hail were reported over Alhambra and near West Covina. Most areas saw scattered showers.

Warmer and dry conditions are expected early this week before a drop in temperatures ahead of another weekend storm. After highs in the 70 for some areas on Wednesday, the dip in temperatures begins Thursday with significant cooling this weekend.

"We could get some rain that could impact your plans," said NBCLA forecaster Belen De Leon. "It's going to feel like winter again this upcoming weekend."

The storm is expected to slide down the coast, possibly bringing rain late Friday and into the weekend. The storm could produce heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty winds

A spring storm resulted in LA hail, thunderstorm and first responders saving a woman who somehow ended up in the water of the LA River in Studio City. Anastassia Olmos reports for the NBC4 News on March 24, 2024.

This article tagged under:

First Alert ForecastweatherSoCal Weatherforecast
