LA Mayor's House Vandalized During Protest Over Homelessness

By Staff and wire report

The Getty House, the Los Angeles mayor's residence in Hancock Park, was vandalized during a protest Thursday night over the homeless crisis.

Officers went to the 600 block of South Irving Boulevard about 11:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Damage included graffiti and broken windows, according to reports from the scene.

It was not immediately clear if any messages were posted. 

No arrests were reported, police said.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's office issued a statement on the incident on Friday morning.

"Homelessness is an emotional issue for many Angelenos, and I am as passionate as anyone about ending the crisis on our streets," the statement read. "I deeply respect the right we all have to make our voices heard, but vandalism doesn't bring our unhoused neighbors indoors, and we have to stay focused on saving lives."

The incident came as the city finalized a sweeping ordinance to restrict sleeping and homeless encampments in certain areas of the city, including within 500 feet of schools, day care facilities, parks and libraries.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

Los Angeles
