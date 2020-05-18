La Puente

Boy Shot and Killed in La Puente

By Jonathan Lloyd and Oleevia Woo

A boy was fatally shot late Sunday in La Puente.

The shooting, which appears to be car-to-car, was reported about 9:43 p.m. Sunday on North Hacienda Boulevard at Amar Road. The family called 911 and met up with deputies in the 500 block of Fifth St., at Temple Avenue, in La Puente, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff's Information Bureau, told City News Service.

The child died at a hospital. NBC4 is attempting to confirm the victim's age.

No arrests were reported early Monday. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

