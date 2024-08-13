LA short-term rentals expected to rake in cash

Some Southern California homeowners are already looking at the LA28 Olympics as a chance to make some cash.

Short-term rentals in Paris were booming during the Olympics. Airbnb told the NBC4 I-Team Paris was set to be the biggest hosting event in its history.

The company said tens of thousands of new hosts had listed their homes and their typical host expected to make an average of 2,000 euros.

Nina Menkes, who owns a home in Laurel Canyon, told the I-Team she hopes the LA Olympics will give her a financial boost.

“It would mean a lot and it could make a big difference in my life,” she said.

If you’re looking to rent your property, here are some tips on how to get the most money out of it.