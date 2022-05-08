Lung cancer

LA Turning Turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness

The efforts to light up Los Angeles landmarks and businesses in turquoise will begin Sunday, as part of the American Lung Association's Lung Force campaign.

By City News Service

Getty Images

A number of Los Angeles landmarks and businesses will light up their facades in turquoise this week, to raise awareness about the risks of lung cancer and the benefit of potentially life-saving lung cancer screenings.

The effort begins Sunday and is part of the American Lung Association's Lung Force campaign.

Here's when and where to look for the lights:

  • US Bank Tower on Sunday, May 8
  • Los Angeles City Hall from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14
  • Glendale City Hall from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14
  • TrueCar Building, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14
  • UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14
  • Union Station, from Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12
Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States, according to the American Lung Association.

menthol cigarettes Apr 28

FDA Issues Plan to Ban Menthol Cigarettes

pollution Mar 22

If You Want the World's Cleanest Air, Try Moving to the U.S. Virgin Islands Or New Caledonia

smoking Mar 17

US Adult Smoking Rate Fell During First Year of Pandemic

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Lung cancerLos Angeles
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us