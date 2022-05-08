LA Turning Turquoise for Lung Cancer Awareness

A number of Los Angeles landmarks and businesses will light up their facades in turquoise this week, to raise awareness about the risks of lung cancer and the benefit of potentially life-saving lung cancer screenings.

The effort begins Sunday and is part of the American Lung Association's Lung Force campaign.

Here's when and where to look for the lights:

US Bank Tower on Sunday, May 8

Los Angeles City Hall from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14

Glendale City Hall from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14

TrueCar Building, 3415 S. Sepulveda Blvd. from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14

UCLA Powell Building & Royce Hall from Sunday, May 8 to Saturday, May 14

Union Station, from Tuesday, May 10 to Thursday, May 12

Lung cancer is the leading cancer killer of both men and women in the United States, according to the American Lung Association.