LADWP Water Conservation Rebates Increase Amid Drought

Amid a historic drought in California, water conservation rebates were increased by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Thursday, offering residential customers $500 rebates for high-efficiency clothes-washer purchases and $250 for water-efficient toilet purchases.

The rebates were previously $400 for high-efficiency washers, which use up to 55% less water than standard ones. According to the DWP, the more efficient appliances can reduce water use by more than 11,000 gallons per year.

DWP's rebates for water-efficient toilets were previously $150. Rebate eligible toilets use more than 30% less water than standard models.

DWP business customers can now receive $300 rebates for low-flush toilets, which used to have a rebate of $250. Multi-family, commercial and industrial building owners who install large-scale water conservation systems can also receive a $2 million incentive, which was increased earlier this year from $250,000. The Technical Assistance Program incentive is available for preapproved cooling towers, recirculation systems, recycling microfiltration systems and other upgrades that reduce potable water use by a minimum of 50,000 gallons over two years.

"As all of California faces extremely dry conditions for a third year in a row, we are urgently calling for Angelenos to conserve and use water efficiently. Offering our customers higher-dollar rebates and other resources means they are able to continue saving water while also lowering their utility bill," DWP General Manager and Chief Engineer Martin Adams said in a statement. "The less water used now means more water stored up for when it's needed most in the later spring and summer months."

The rebate increases come less than a week after the California Department of Water Resources announced that allocations from the State Water Project to agencies across the state will be reduced to just 5%.

The reduction to 5% from the previously announced 15% comes after a historically dry start to the year, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

DWR officials said state reservoir levels are about 70% of the average, and Sierra snowpack throughout the state has fallen to 55% of the average for the date. State officials will conduct another snow survey on April 1, and a final allocation for the water year will likely be announced in May or June.

People can learn more about DWP's rebates here.

Information about the Technical Assistance Program, including how to receive a free cooling tower assessment, is available here.