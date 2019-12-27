Laguna Beach Drivers Detoured After Rockslide

Despite the closure of a portion of a major entry point to Laguna Beach due to a rockslide, police say traffic did not pose a significant problem Friday.

"It's fine, we haven't seen any issues at all,'' Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said Friday morning. "People are getting turned around, but it's not too crazy.''

Currently work in progress pic.twitter.com/I54lyCZThr — Laguna Beach PD PIO (@LBPD_PIO_45) December 27, 2019

Later Friday, the thoroughfare was reopened at Woodland and Canyon Acres drives, but limited to one lane in each direction throughout the weekend, police said.

Drivers were advised to expect delays as workers do emergency rock-scaling work.

Thursday morning, a landslide blocked the westbound lanes of Laguna Canyon Road west of Canyon Acres. Workers on Friday were removing an unstable boulder on the hillside, Cota said.