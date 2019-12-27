Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach Drivers Detoured After Rockslide

The thoroughfare was reopened at Woodland and Canyon Acres drives, but limited to one lane in each direction throughout the weekend.

By City News Service

Laguna Beach police

Despite the closure of a portion of a major entry point to Laguna Beach due to a rockslide, police say traffic did not pose a significant problem Friday.

"It's fine, we haven't seen any issues at all,'' Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota said Friday morning. "People are getting turned around, but it's not too crazy.''

Later Friday, the thoroughfare was reopened at Woodland and Canyon Acres drives, but limited to one lane in each direction throughout the weekend, police said.

Drivers were advised to expect delays as workers do emergency rock-scaling work.

Thursday morning, a landslide blocked the westbound lanes of Laguna Canyon Road west of Canyon Acres. Workers on Friday were removing an unstable boulder on the hillside, Cota said.

